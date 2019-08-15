Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director Buys C$15,300.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR) Director James Grant Evaskevich bought 10,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,557,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,912,390.54.

James Grant Evaskevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, James Grant Evaskevich bought 10,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, James Grant Evaskevich bought 10,000 shares of Yangarra Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,800.00.

Shares of YGR opened at C$1.41 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of C$1.38 and a 1-year high of C$5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 million and a PE ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on YGR. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Yangarra Resources Company Profile

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

