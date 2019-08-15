YEE 24-Hour Volume Hits $166,715.00 (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One YEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, CoinTiger, DigiFinex and ABCC. In the last week, YEE has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. YEE has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $166,715.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.90 or 0.04624483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00048316 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001019 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE is a token. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, DigiFinex, CoinTiger, Huobi, OKEx, DEx.top and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

