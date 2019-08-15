Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Securities

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. National Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 410.20% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “ Effective Cost Control In Second Quarter. OpEx control led to a net loss of $0.15 per share to beat our estimates of $0.20 per share, with cash consumption of $1.8 million falling below our estimates of $2.3 million. Cash ended the quarter at $4.3 million.



 Cannabis And PHA Initiatives Underway. Federal legalization of hemp has opened up the cannabis market, and YTEN is in the early stages of breeding initiatives for traits like CBD content while seeking commercial partners to further these efforts. In addition, a recent patent award has opened the market for developing camelina with enhanced PHA content, which could create value both in the development of cover crops for growers and as a raw material to combat fertilizer runoff. We believe both have potential, with the cannabis initiative being particularly attractive. We also believe management is seeking partners in the cannabis sector that can be effective partners in commercialization.



 Trials on Track. Challenging weather conditions that delayed spring planting across much of the country did not have a meaningful impact on the R&D timeline. Data from field and greenhouse trials is expected in late 2019 or early 2020, and a number of greenhouse trials are underway



 Commercial Partnerships Approaching. We believe YTEN is in discussions with multiple potential commercial partners in addition to its current research licenses with Monsanto, now Bayer (STU: BAY – NR – €63.34), and Forage Genetics International. We believe additional partnerships could be announced by the end of the year.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 31st. Aegis started coverage on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,474.19% and a negative return on equity of 126.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.83% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

