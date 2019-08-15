Yikang Liu Sells 6,000 Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Yikang Liu sold 6,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,556 shares in the company, valued at C$1,037,086.72.

Yikang Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.98, for a total value of C$49,800.00.

TSE SVM traded up C$0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$5.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,550. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.88. The firm has a market cap of $839.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 52 week low of C$2.43 and a 52 week high of C$5.15.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

