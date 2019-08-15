Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.84 Million

Analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will announce sales of $61.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.47 million to $65.20 million. Limoneira posted sales of $39.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $176.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.50 million to $176.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $222.56 million, with estimates ranging from $221.71 million to $223.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.54 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 2.22%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded Limoneira from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, June 13th. National Securities initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.59. 50,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,204. The company has a market cap of $327.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. Limoneira has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMNR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Limoneira by 132,800.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the second quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Limoneira by 757.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Limoneira by 18.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Limoneira by 369.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

