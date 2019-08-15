Zacks: Analysts Expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $446.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Russell L. Fleischer acquired 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,920.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,025,000 after acquiring an additional 112,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,178,000 after acquiring an additional 124,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,809,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,289,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 158,155 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,945. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97.

Callaway Golf declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.