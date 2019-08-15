Zacks: Analysts Expect Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. Callaway Golf posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $446.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.12 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $19.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens upgraded Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Russell L. Fleischer acquired 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,920.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,025,000 after acquiring an additional 112,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,760,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,178,000 after acquiring an additional 124,864 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,809,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after acquiring an additional 27,426 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 7.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,289,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,286,000 after acquiring an additional 158,155 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,945. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.97.

Callaway Golf declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

