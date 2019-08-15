Zacks: Analysts Expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Post -$0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce ($0.96) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.78). Crispr Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($3.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($2.94). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.84). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,136.56% and a negative return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 70.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 898,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,410,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,400 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 553.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 255,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,630. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.74. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 13.96.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

