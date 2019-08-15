Zacks: Analysts Expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.84. Equity Residential posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Equity Residential had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $669.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price objective on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.70.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,652. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.63. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $81.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In other Equity Residential news, CEO Mark J. Parrell sold 59,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total transaction of $4,548,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,782 shares in the company, valued at $6,111,301.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $31,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,906 shares of company stock worth $17,697,674 over the last three months. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,900,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,242,000 after buying an additional 505,971 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter worth $3,206,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 18.5% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 442.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 179.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

