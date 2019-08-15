Zacks: Analysts Expect Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Investar reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Investar had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.69%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISTR. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Investar in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Investar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Investar in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Investar news, CFO Christopher L. Hufft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $29,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at $612,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Investar by 1,138.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Investar by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Investar by 434.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISTR remained flat at $$23.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 29,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.15. Investar has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $28.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

