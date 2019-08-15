Zacks: Analysts Expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will announce $120.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $121.33 million. Noodles & Co reported sales of $116.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year sales of $468.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.00 million to $470.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $489.65 million, with estimates ranging from $482.35 million to $494.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NDLS shares. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Noodles & Co stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 749,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,701. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of $293.78 million, a PE ratio of 302.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.05. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Noodles & Co by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Noodles & Co by 560.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Noodles & Co by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

