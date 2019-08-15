Zacks: Analysts Expect Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $623.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) will post $623.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.68 million and the lowest is $614.30 million. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $644.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rent-A-Center.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 743,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.43.

In related news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 5.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Rent-A-Center by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.