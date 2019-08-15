Zacks: Analysts Set $40.00 Target Price for MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Shares of MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $40.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given MeiraGTx an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on MeiraGTx from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MeiraGTx by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGTX stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 230,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,638. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MeiraGTx has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $30.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $721.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.99.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

