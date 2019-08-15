Zacks: Analysts Set $6.50 Price Target for Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Edap Tms an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDAP. ValuEngine cut Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Edap Tms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Edap Tms from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.98. 66,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,914. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $5.42.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 2nd quarter valued at $607,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Edap Tms by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 363,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

