Zacks: Analysts Set $9.00 Price Target for Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Global Ship Lease an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Global Ship Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

Shares of GSL traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.76. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $63.09 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

