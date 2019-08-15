Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Announce $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Generac posted earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,043,061.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.92. 350,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,160. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Generac has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $73.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.