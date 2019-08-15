Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 0.55%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $340,165.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,480.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $4,283,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

LYV traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $69.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,661. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -766.61 and a beta of 1.11. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.14.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

