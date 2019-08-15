Zacks: Brokerages Expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Post $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. BMC Stock reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $946.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.39 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

BMCH has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded BMC Stock from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley upgraded BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $25.00 price objective on BMC Stock and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered BMC Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.08.

BMCH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.80. The company had a trading volume of 458,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,802. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.37. BMC Stock has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.05.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 40,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $1,002,800.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Hamblet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,801 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 81.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BMC Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.