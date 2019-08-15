Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) will report earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.55) and the lowest is ($0.57). Cytokinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 405.45% and a negative net margin of 308.73%. The business had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on Cytokinetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 275,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,746. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.81. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $65,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,880.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $176,535. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $2,203,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $348,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the second quarter worth $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 220.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 196,786 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

