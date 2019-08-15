Zacks: Brokerages Expect CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CytRx’s earnings. CytRx posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytRx will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytRx.

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Shares of CytRx stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading hours on Thursday. 62,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,643. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34. CytRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CytRx stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CytRx Co. (NASDAQ:CYTR) by 1,076,287.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.26% of CytRx worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

