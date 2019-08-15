Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Post $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

NYSE EMN traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $64.25. 1,456,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $63.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.0% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 335,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 53,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,295.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 334,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,026,000 after purchasing an additional 320,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,476,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

