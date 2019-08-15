Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) to report sales of $590.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hospitality Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $577.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $597.11 million. Hospitality Properties Trust reported sales of $603.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hospitality Properties Trust will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hospitality Properties Trust.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPT shares. ValuEngine cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hospitality Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 58,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HPT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,727. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

