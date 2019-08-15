Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.37. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 6.12%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of ORA stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.24. 606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,336. Ormat Technologies has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In related news, EVP Shlomi Argas sold 12,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $874,896.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,692.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $530,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $626,472.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,417 shares of company stock worth $2,340,736 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,258,000 after acquiring an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,153,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 503,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,338,000 after buying an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

