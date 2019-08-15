Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) to Strong Sell

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inseego Corp. is a provider of software-as-a-service and solutions for the Internet of Things. The company sells telematics solutions under the Ctrack brand, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery and usage-based insurance platforms. It also sells business connectivity solutions and device management services through Novatel Wireless, Inc. and Feeney Wireless. Inseego Corp., formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc., is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Inseego in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Inseego from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cowen began coverage on Inseego in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 target price on Inseego and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

INSG stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.82. Inseego has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $341.70 million, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $18,720,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,824 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 299,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,235,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 535,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,918,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,809 shares during the period. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

