Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) to Sell

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of PLYM opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 507.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the first quarter worth $168,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the second quarter worth $210,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit in the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

