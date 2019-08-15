Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Sell

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

PTGX stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.87. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of ($8.19) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 62.50% and a negative net margin of 209.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $95,509.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Y. Liu sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $30,045.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,675.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.