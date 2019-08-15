Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) to Hold

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

TELE2 AB/ADR stock remained flat at $$7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.50. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $719.45 million during the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 3.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.