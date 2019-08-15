Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELECOM ARGENTINA holds a license to provide basic telephone service and fixes telecommunications links in the northern region of the Argentine Republic. The Company contributes to the country´s economic and social development by means of incorporating the latest technological advances achieved to-date in the field of telecommunications world-wide. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telecom Argentina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:TEO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 14,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,192. Telecom Argentina has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 112,380 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 15.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 48,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

