Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Electrolux from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

ELUXY stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. Electrolux has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electrolux will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Electrolux

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

