Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of The Hackett Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $15.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Hackett Group has a one year low of $15.16 and a one year high of $22.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $480.39 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $73.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,668,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,127 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,636,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 397,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

