Zayedcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (ZYD)

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded 27% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Zayedcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Zayedcoin has a total market cap of $17,642.00 and $1.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zayedcoin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zayedcoin alerts:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000110 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000208 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000188 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zayedcoin Coin Trading

Zayedcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zayedcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zayedcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.