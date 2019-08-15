Zcash (ZEC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $162.16 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $49.50 or 0.00498339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BigONE, Upbit and Coinrail. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $356.08 million and approximately $162.16 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00139359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00049820 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002444 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000574 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 7,193,856 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

