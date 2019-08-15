Zeitcoin (ZEIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11.00

Zeitcoin (CURRENCY:ZEIT) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 15th. Zeitcoin has a market cap of $217,040.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zeitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeitcoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zeitcoin Coin Profile

Zeitcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2014. Zeitcoin’s total supply is 36,971,235,723 coins. The Reddit community for Zeitcoin is /r/ZEITCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zeitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Zeitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zeitcoin is www.zeit-coin.net. The official message board for Zeitcoin is www.cryptopia.co.nz/Forum/Thread/1336.

Zeitcoin Coin Trading

Zeitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Novaexchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

