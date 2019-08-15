ZeusCrowdfunding Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ZEUS)

ZeusCrowdfunding (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One ZeusCrowdfunding token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. ZeusCrowdfunding has a market cap of $209,603.00 and approximately $263.00 worth of ZeusCrowdfunding was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeusCrowdfunding has traded down 93.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeusCrowdfunding alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001283 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Profile

ZeusCrowdfunding (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a token. ZeusCrowdfunding’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZeusCrowdfunding is zeusnetwork.io. ZeusCrowdfunding’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus.

ZeusCrowdfunding Token Trading

ZeusCrowdfunding can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusCrowdfunding directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusCrowdfunding should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeusCrowdfunding using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusCrowdfunding Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusCrowdfunding and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.