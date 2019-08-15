Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $52.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,384. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.37.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other news, insider James R. Abbott sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $91,110.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,615 shares of company stock worth $1,197,961 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,135,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,560,000 after buying an additional 336,446 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation NA during the first quarter valued at $744,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 40.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 49,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation NA Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

