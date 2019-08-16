-$0.16 EPS Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.17). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01).

CYCC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

CYCC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,286. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.