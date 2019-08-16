$0.25 EPS Expected for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.24. SLM reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SLM. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SLM by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,196,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,622 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 307,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SLM by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,773 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SLM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,274,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after purchasing an additional 340,500 shares during the period.

SLM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.92. 12,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,767,165. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. SLM has a 52 week low of $7.76 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s payout ratio is 11.21%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

