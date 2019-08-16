$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.33. Resideo Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,088. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.94.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Michael G. Nefkens bought 4,964 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $100,570.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Masi Niccolo De bought 4,837 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $100,029.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 20,306 shares of company stock valued at $407,385. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 828.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

