-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Mersana Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.75) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a negative net margin of 77.78%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1,409.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 90,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRSN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,537. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

