-$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.43). InVitae reported earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($1.61). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 83.69%. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 price objective on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. InVitae has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

In other InVitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $131,148.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randal W. Scott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,595,248. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in InVitae during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in InVitae during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVTA stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,376. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. InVitae has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 2.53.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

