-$0.54 EPS Expected for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Spire posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Spire had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

SR traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. 232,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. Spire has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $87.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.592 dividend. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.71%.

In other Spire news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Spire by 230.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after acquiring an additional 512,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,194,000 after purchasing an additional 451,810 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,284,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,394,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,368,000 after purchasing an additional 194,435 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter worth $13,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

