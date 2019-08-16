$0.56 EPS Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.58. New Residential Investment reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $188.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on NRZ. ValuEngine cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

NYSE:NRZ traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $14.16. 2,661,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,965. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 84.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.