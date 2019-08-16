$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that PCM Inc (NASDAQ:PCMI) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCM’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.66. PCM posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PCM will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PCM.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Roth Capital lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub raised PCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of PCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.93. 14,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,848. PCM has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCMI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 202,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of PCM during the second quarter valued at about $2,959,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCM during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of PCM by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PCM by 692.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 73,608 shares in the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Company Profile

PCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-vendor provider of technology products and solutions in the United States and the rest of Europe. The company operates through four segments: Commercial, Public Sector, Canada, and United Kingdom. It primarily sells device products, servers, storage products, network products, printers, and related accessories and devices.

