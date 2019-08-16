$0.76 EPS Expected for Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amerisafe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Amerisafe reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amerisafe.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $91.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million.

A number of research firms have commented on AMSF. BidaskClub upgraded Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amerisafe in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $75.00 price objective on Amerisafe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Amerisafe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 1,492.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Amerisafe by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Amerisafe by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amerisafe during the 4th quarter worth $102,000.

NASDAQ:AMSF traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $68.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,809. Amerisafe has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

