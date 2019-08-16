$0.80 EPS Expected for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.84. Lamb Weston posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 402.03%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. 779,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,900. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,046.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 175.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

