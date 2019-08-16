10,000 Shares in Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) Purchased by Watch Point Trust Co

Watch Point Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co (NYSE:KYN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 16,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 127,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.93. 7,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,558. Kayne Anderson MLP Midstream Invstmnt Co has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $633,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 278,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,657.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William L. Thacker acquired 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $80,514.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,304 shares of company stock worth $1,018,915 over the last three months.

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Co operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

