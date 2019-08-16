$12.28 Million in Sales Expected for MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MorphoSys AG Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:MOR) will post $12.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MorphoSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.24 million and the highest is $12.32 million. MorphoSys reported sales of $63.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MorphoSys will report full year sales of $77.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.32 million to $79.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $150.89 million, with estimates ranging from $99.68 million to $188.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MorphoSys.

NYSE:MOR traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.73. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and optimization of therapeutic antibody drug candidates in partnership with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 100 drugs for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer's disease, infectious diseases, cardiovascular dysfunction, and inflammation.

