12,000 Shares in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.14.

Shares of CVS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,350,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,321,043. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $82.15. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

