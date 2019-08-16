1,203 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after buying an additional 1,665,348 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6,221.2% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 854,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 841,227 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,200,000 after buying an additional 768,550 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,972,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,465,000 after buying an additional 695,987 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 834.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 631,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after buying an additional 563,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 175,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $12,758,502.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,125,842 shares in the company, valued at $81,792,421.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $346,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 544,785 shares of company stock worth $39,141,695. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.28. 61,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,721,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

