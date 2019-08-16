$121.09 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will post sales of $121.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.32 million and the lowest is $118.86 million. Preferred Apartment Communities reported sales of $104.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $471.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $468.10 million to $475.69 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $535.26 million, with estimates ranging from $503.58 million to $566.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $113.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.58 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

NYSE APTS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $637.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 74.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTS. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

