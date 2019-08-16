$130,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will post $130,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 1,954.60% and a negative return on equity of 65.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,548 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.76% of Celsion worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSN stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,541. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.03. Celsion has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.94.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

